Four people charged over seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been charged over the seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis and €45,000 cash in Limerick last Friday.

A woman in her 40s and three men in their teens, 30s and 50s were arrested on Friday.

They have all since been charged and are due to appear in front of Limerick District Court tomorrow morning at 10:30am.

The remaining four men (aged 20s, 40s, 60s) have been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are still ongoing.

