Sycamore Lane, Staffordshire. Source: Google Maps.

FOUR CHILDREN HAVE died in a house fire in Staffordshire in the UK, police have said this morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the Highfields area of Stafford at 2.40am where a search at a property on Sycamore Lane is ongoing.

“But it is with great sadness we can confirm the deaths of four children at the property,” Staffordshire police said in a statement today.

It is with great sadness we can confirm the deaths of four children at a house fire in Highfields, Stafford, in the early hours of this morning (Feb 5). More information here - https://t.co/sFfDVWuAOH pic.twitter.com/ocD5uNHlcB — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 5, 2019

Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Fire and rescue services are examining the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire begins, police have said.

“Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”