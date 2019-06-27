Poll: Is a four-day work week a good idea?

IF YOU ASK people who work five days a week whether or not they’d like to have an extra day off, you’ll probably get the same answer from most.

However, there are pros and cons to a four-day work week for individuals, which we explore in the first episode of our new podcast, Ireland 2029.

Adopting this model could impact productivity (positively or negatively, depending on who you ask), create a better work-life balance for employees, and even help tackle climate change.

However, it doesn’t seem feasible for certain industries and could affect employees’ wages.

What do you think: Is a four-day work week a good idea?

