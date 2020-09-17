Poll: Would you support a four-day work week?

MORE THAN THREE-quarters of people would support the government looking into the prospect of a four-day work week, according to a new survey.

This means doing the same job for the same salary, but over four days rather than five.

There have been calls for this idea to be explored already and the Four Day Week Ireland campaign today released details on its public attitude survey conducted last month.

Two out of three respondents said a four-day work week is “realistic and achievable” in the medium term.

67% of employers said they support the idea and 46% said it would be “feasible” to trial in their workplace.

“The four-day week, with no loss of pay, offers the potential of a genuinely better future for workers and employers alike,” said Joe O’Connor, director of campaigning with Fórsa trade union.

What may once have seemed like a radical concept is now, for many, a reasonable and rational ambition. The Covid-19 pandemic has further disrupted societal and workplace norms, while illustrating the potential for very different models of work.

