Poll: Would you support a four-day work week?

TRIALS OF a four-day working week in Iceland have been deemed an “overwhelming success” that led to many workers moving to shorter hours, researchers have said.

The BBC reports the trials, in which workers were paid the same amount for shorter hours, took place between 2015 and 2019. Many of them moved from a 40 hour week to a 35 or 36 hour week.

Researchers found that productivity remained the same or improved in the majority of workplaces.