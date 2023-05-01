Second four-day work week pilot to take place in Ireland

A SECOND PILOT programme for a four-day work week in Ireland has launched today, with companies being encouraged to sign up for the six-month trial.

The first reduced worktime trial here returned a 100% success rate with employers.

The second trial is based on the 100-80-100 model, where workers get 100% of their pay for 80% of their previous hours, in return for a commitment to delivering 100% at work.

Following last year’s pilot programme of 12 Irish companies, none returned to a five-day work week.

A UK pilot programme of over 60 companies and 3,500 workers saw a considerable increase in participants’ wellbeing: 71% said they felt less burnt out at work and 39% felt less stressed on a four-day work week.

The results of the UK pilot also showed a 57% reduction in staff turnover and a 65% reduction in sick days.

Participants will undertake a training programme before beginning the six-month trial. Organisations of all sizes from every sector are being encouraged to sign up.

Their experiences of the pilot will be tracked by experts in UCD, Boston College and the University of Cambridge.

Chair of the Four Day Week Ireland campaign, Kevin Donoghue, said in a statement today: “As May Day originated from the struggle for the eight-hour workday over 150 years ago, it’s appropriate we mark the occasion by taking this important step towards a shorter workweek.

“The advancements in technology witnessed in recent decades mean we can achieve the same level of output in a shorter timeframe, so we must ensure the benefits of this fourth industrial revolution are shared with workers.

“A four-day week is more than possible and long overdue.”

CEO of 4 Day Week Global, Dr Dale Whelehan, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a second Irish trial after a very successful first round last year. From Australia to Brazil, there’s an unflagging momentum behind the international four-day week movement and it’s heartening to see Ireland be such a leader on this front.

“Our research proves this model is not only better for workers, but better for business, society and the environment. The biggest risk an organisation can take right now is ignoring the benefits of reduced worktime.”

Online information sessions for interested companies are taking place this Thursday, 4 May, and next Thursday, 11 May from 1-2pm.

