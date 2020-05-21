Poll: Is a four-day work week a good idea?

NEW ZEALAND PRIME Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested employers consider a four-day working week as a way to boost tourism and help employees deal with work/life balance issues.

The Guardian has reported that Ardern said many New Zealanders say they would travel more domestically if they had more flexibility in their working lives.

New Zealand’s borders have been temporarily shut off to foreign nationals as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day workweek. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees,” she said.

“I’d really encourage people to think about tat if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.”

