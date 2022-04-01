#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 April 2022
Four pilots killed after two South Korean air force planes collide mid-air

The crash is one of several incidents involving South Korean air force jets this year.

By AFP Friday 1 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM
Debris from the South Korean air force crash today.
Image: Kim Dong-min
Image: Kim Dong-min

FOUR PILOTS HAVE died after two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air, Seoul’s military has said.

The KT-1 trainer jets crashed near the city of Sacheon about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

“Two KT-1 trainer jets at the Sacheon Air Base collided in mid-air while training and crashed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Four pilots were killed in the accident, it added.

The air force will “check the exact situation of damage and investigate the cause of the accident”, the statement said.

More than 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The crash is one of several incidents involving South Korean air force jets this year.

In January, a pilot was killed in an F-5 fighter jet crash.

That accident took place shortly after the country grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets following a major systems malfunction on one plane that forced a dramatic emergency landing.

The Korean peninsula remains in a technical state of war, as the armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.

© AFP 2022

AFP

