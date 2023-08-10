Advertisement

Thursday 10 August 2023
# Diversions
Four flights diverted to Shannon Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Cork
The four flights had been due to land at Cork Airport.
33 minutes ago

FOUR FLIGHTS WERE were diverted to Shannon Airport this morning due to adverse weather conditions in Cork. 

The four flights had been due to land at Cork Airport, a spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said. 

“The first of these flights arrived from London Stansted at 9.54am today,” the spokesperson said.

The other flights arrived from Paris, Edinburgh and London Heathrow. 

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport remains on standby for further diversions if required. 

Looking at the forecast for Munster, Met Éireann says a mix of cloud and sunny spells with a band of showery rain will push in from the southwest in the afternoon, turning heavy at times. 

Tonight will see showery rain move northeastwards with clear spells and isolated showers following from the west. 

Winds will increase from fresh to strong along the coast towards the morning. 

