Four gardaí to be charged as part of corruption probe

FOUR GARDAÍ ARE to be charged with perverting the course of justice as part of an investigation into Garda corruption in the south of the country.

A private citizen is also facing the same charge as part of a probe by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI).

It is understood that a number of arrests have also been made. The NBCI have questioned more than 100 gardaí, and seized phones as part of its investigation.

Eleven members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended by the Garda Commissioner as a result of a wide-ranging investigation that began more than two years ago.

Asked about the charges this morning, the Garda Press Office said the force would not be making a comment.

