Four men arrested after firearm incident in Co Wexford

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Co Wexford today.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a commercial garage in Clonroche at 10am this morning after four men – armed with a handgun – entered the premises and threatened staff.

It’s understood the men were chasing another individual on foot who they believed entered the premises. The four men then fled in a silver Hyundai car.

The car was later spotted on the M9 motorway and intercepted by members of the Garda Emergency Response Team on the M7 at the ‘Perpetual Motion’ Landmark near Naas.

The four men – aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s – were arrested and are being detained in Garda stations across Wexford.