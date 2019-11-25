This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 November, 2019
Four men arrested in connection with investigation into serious incident in Kildare

On Saturday, gardaí were called out to a serious public order incident after 2pm in Athy.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Nov 2019, 9:46 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí in connection with an investigation into an incident of serious assault and criminal damage at a halting site in Athy, Co Kildare. 

On Saturday, gardaí were called out to a serious public order incident after 2pm. They discovered a man in his 50s with apparent lacerations to his head and body at the scene.

He was treated and taken to Portlaoise Hospital. The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he has since been moved to Beaumont Hospital for further treatment. 

Four men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested earlier today in Athy in connection with the investigation. They are currently detained at Garda Stations in Kildare. 

Significant damage was caused to a 4×4 vehicle belonging to the injured man at the scene of the incident.

The driver’s window and rear window were smashed. The vehicle was removed for forensic and technical investigation by gardaí. A second vehicle found close to the scene was also taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the incident room at Athy Garda Station 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Comments are closed because of the ongoing investigation. 

