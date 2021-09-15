Four men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee's murder

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act.

They were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

“The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”

One man has already been charged with Lyra’s murder and another man has been charged with rioting and associated offences.

