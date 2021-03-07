Four men arrested after woman and man injured in shooting incident in Dublin

Gardaí and members of the Technical Bureau at the scene yesterday

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested after a woman and a man were injured during a shooting incident in Dublin yesterday.

The incident happened in the Bluebell area of Dublin shortly after 1pm.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance after sustaining gunshot wounds. She remains in serious condition.

A short time later, a man aged in his early 30s, presented to St James’ Hospital with gunshot wounds. He also remains in serious condition.

Gardaí have arrested four men in relation to the incident.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are detained at Kevin Street, Kilmainham and Irishtown Garda Stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

It’s understood the man in hospital is not one of the four arrested men.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.