Four men to appear in court in relation to cash and vehicle seizures in Dublin

FOUR MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning in relation to the seizure of watches, vehicles and €700,000 in cash by gardaí on Wednesday.

The operation, led by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), was designed to address drug related issues being experienced in west Dublin and wider afield.

Advertisement

A total of 24 premises were searched during the operation, the majority of which are located in west Dublin, Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Lucan and Crumlin in particular, but also in the city centre.

During the search, numerous quantities of cash were seized, ranging from about €7,000 to €250,000, with an estimated total of around €700,000.

A vehicle registered in Northern Ireland travelling northbound on the N3 was also stopped and searched, resulting in the seizure of cash to an estimated value of €200,000.

Other items seized include 16 watches assessed each to be of significant value, eight vehicles, media devices including phones and documentation purporting to relate to particular business related activity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The men have been charged and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A man and woman who were also arrested in relation to the investigation have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.