Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Four men to stand trial charged with false imprisonment and assault of Kevin Lunney

The non-jury court heard this morning that the trial will commence on Monday 21 January 2021.

By Paul Neilan Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 1:08 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

FOUR MEN WILL stand trial at the Special Criminal Court next year charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney. 

The non-jury court heard this morning that the case of the four men involves 50,000 documents and that the trial will commence on Monday 21 January 2021. 

Luke O’Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, and Alan O’Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 1, are all charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Lunney (50) at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September 2019.  

Another male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with the same offences. 

Prosecuting barrister, Garret Baker BL, told presiding judge Justice Tony Hunt that the case involved 50,000 documents that needed to be digitally rendered and that it could be four-to-six weeks before they could be disclosed. 

O’Reilly and Redmond had their bail extended to January, while O’Brien and the fourth male were remanded in custody.

Justice Hunt read an alibi warning to the four men and ordered then not to have contact with anyone involved in the case, before adjourning the cases to January.

The unnamed male will have his case reappear at the court on 6 July 2020, for an update on a vehicle on whether or not it had been damaged while in Garda possession.

Paul Neilan

