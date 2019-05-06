This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 May, 2019
Four people arrested after alleged serious assault on Dublin taxi driver

The taxi driver was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 May 2019, 4:25 PM
Rutland Grove, Crumlin
Image: GoogleMaps
Rutland Grove, Crumlin
Rutland Grove, Crumlin
Image: GoogleMaps

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Dublin last night. 

The incident occurred at approximately 12.30am at Rutland Grove in Crumlin, according to gardaí.

It is understood the 59-year-old taxi driver was “overpowered and seriously assaulted by a group of youths after driving them from the city centre,” gardaí have said. 

His mobile phone as well as a sum of cash and the taxi’s dash cam were also taken during the assault. 

The taxi driver was subsequently taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

Local gardaí arrested two males and two females – all aged in their late teens and early 20s – on Sundrive Road shortly after the attack. 

They are all currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning at Sundrive Road, Crumlin and Rathmines Garda Stations.

The scene of the incident and the taxi have both been examined by gardaí and enquires are ongoing. The taxi driver is continuing to recover in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

