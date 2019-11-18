This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Four people die and six others injured in California backyard shooting

There are currently no suspects in custody.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 18 Nov 2019, 6:56 AM
Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of the shooting in Fresno, California
Image: Larry Valenzuela via AP
Image: Larry Valenzuela via AP

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE died after 10 people were shot at a party in Fresno, California when suspects snuck into the backyard and fired into the crowd.

The shooting took place at about 6pm (2am Irish time) on the city’s southeast side while people were gathered to watch a football game.

A total of 10 people were shot, with three people being found dead in the backyard, Deputy Chief Michael Reid told local TV stations.

A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Six others are expected to survive and are recovering at the hospital, police said.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” a Fresno police lieutenant said.

“Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the TV stations reported.

No suspect is in custody.

Police are looking for surveillance footage and witnesses to track the suspects.

Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco are responding to the shooting, the Fresno Bee reported.

This attack is at least the second fatal gun attack to happen yesterday in southeast Fresno, the Bee reported.

A man in his 20s was shot to death early yesterday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.

Includes reporting by Associated Press and - © AFP 2019

