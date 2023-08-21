Four people held against their will during aggravated burglary in south Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after four people were held against their will during an aggravated burglary in south Dublin today.

At around 8.15am, a number of men, dressed as workers, knocked on the door of a residential property on Carrickbrennan Lawn in Monkstown.

The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will.

A man, aged in his 70s, was assaulted during the incident. He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The men who forced their way into the property took a number of items during the course of the burglary. They subsequently left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person or road user who was in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning between 7.30am and 9am and who may have video or dashcam footage is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.