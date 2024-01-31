Four people rescued after fishing boat gets into difficulty off coast of Donegal

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after a fishing boat got into difficulty off the coast of Co Donegal earlier today.

The Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head received a distress call from the boat at around 6am.

The vessell had run aground on Irishmeane island off the west coast of Co Donegal.

The Sligo-based helicopter R118, the Aranmore all-weather lifeboat and the Bunbeg Coast Guard unit were immediately tasked.

R118 received all four casualities from the vessel and landed them at Donegal Airport.

The Irish Coast Guard understands all four casualities are doing well and no medical attention was required.