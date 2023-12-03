Advertisement

Sunday 3 December 2023
Alamy Stock Photo (File image) The Rescue-118 Helicopter transported the men to hospital.
Four people rescued off the coast of Donegal after boat overturned and began to sink

The Irish Coast Guard were alerted of the incident around 1.30pm this afternoon.
1 hour ago

FOUR MEN HAVE been rescued from the water in Lough Foyle, Co Donegal after a 30-foot vessel overturned and began to sink.

It is understood the men were fishing for herring when their vessel began to take on water.

Rescuers in the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Malin Head and the Belfast Coastguard were alerted around 1.30pm this afternoon and the crew were located through their personal locator beacon.

The Greencastle Coast Guard Unit performed the rescue and transferred the men to hospital by a Sligo-based helicopter, R-118.

The Portrush Lifeboat was also involved with the search alongside other local craft. 

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “The casualties are believed to be in good spirits following their ordeal.”

Additional reporting by Stephen Maguire

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
