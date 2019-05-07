This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four people taken hostage in shop in France

Police have surrounded the convenience store and evacuated the area.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 7 May 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 7,643 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4623229
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A GROUP OF at least four people have been taken hostage by an armed individual in Toulouse, France. 

A spokeswoman for the national police said the person seized the hostages at 4.20pm at a convenience store in the town of Blagnac, near the Toulouse airport.

Local media outlets are reporting that the store is a tobacco bar, and that a shot was fired at police, who have surrounded the store and evacuated the area. 

The national police in the area of Haute-Garonne said that there is a “police operation underway on the port plan area in Blagnac”, and asked people to avoid the area and respect the security perimeter.

Local France 3 television says the hostage-taker has demanded to speak with a negotiator.

The spokesperson for the French police and a security official said it was too early to rule out terrorism without knowing the hostage-taker’s demands.

- with reporting from the Associated Press 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie