Four people rescued by the Coastguard and RNLI off the coast of Wicklow

THERE WAS A dramatic rescue of four people near a County Wicklow beach yesterday as the lifeboat and coast guard helicopter responded to the scene.

The incident happened at Silver Strand beach south of Wicklow Head at 5.30pm on Sunday and the RNLI responded when the alarm was raised.

The RNLI said that two men who were on the beach with their families were concerned about two young swimmer’s safety and entered the water to help them. They managed to get them up onto rocks near the beach.

The two youngsters were on an inflatable toy and had gotten into difficulty.

“Conditions at the scene were wind north easterly force four with moderate sea. The inshore lifeboat crew took the four people from the rocks and transferred them to the all-weather lifeboat which was standing by offshore. ‘Rescue 116’ stood by overhead as the casualties were transferred to the lifeboat.

“The winchman was lowered onto the lifeboat to carry out a medical assessment on the four casualties. The two young girls were then transferred to the Coast Guard helicopter and flown to Dublin Airport, where they were met by an Ambulance crew and brought for further medical attention,” the RNLI said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The two men, who had rescued the two girls did not require any further medical assistance and were brought back to Wicklow harbour for a well-deserved hot drink at the lifeboat station after their quick intervention to help the young girls.

Speaking after the callout, Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “The quick actions of the two swimmers who went to the aid of the young girls resulted in a positive outcome this afternoon and we would urge people not to use inflatable toys on the beach.”