#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Fourteen people arrested in violent protests after Spanish rapper jailed

Rapper Pablo Hasel barricaded himself and supporters in a university during a 24-hour standoff with police

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,113 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357208
Demonstrators clash with police in Spain
Image: PA Images
Demonstrators clash with police in Spain
Demonstrators clash with police in Spain
Image: PA Images

FOURTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in violent street protests in several cities in Spain following the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasel.

The rapper had barricaded himself in a university with dozens of supporters to avoid prison and defend his fight for free speech.

Some 33 people were treated for injuries in the disturbances, emergency services said on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters set bins on fire and threw rocks at police in Barcelona, in the northeast of the country.

Meanwhile, several shops and a bank were damaged amid chaotic scenes on one of the city’s main streets.

Spanish National Television said city authorities were estimating the damage at €70,000.

embedded258125761 Pablo Hasel supporters demonstrate in Barcelona Source: PA Images

Smaller demonstrations took place in other Spanish cities, while further protests were planned for Wednesday.

A 24-hour standoff between police and Hasel ended early on Tuesday when anti-riot officers arrested him in Lleida University in the northeast of the country.

He was taken to prison to serve a nine-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism in a song about former King Juan Carlos I and in 64 tweets.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His case has drawn much attention, with many artists, celebrities and politicians showing their support and demanding a change to the country’s so-called “gag law”.

Spain’s left-wing coalition government said last week that it planned to change the country’s criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offences involving freedom of expression.

embedded258125708 Thousands of protesters set bins on fire and threw rocks at police

The rapper has previously faced charges for assault, praising armed extremist groups, breaking into private premises and insulting the monarchy.

Amnesty International said Hasel’s case was the latest in a string of trials of artists and social media personalities in Spain under its 2015 Public Security Law, which was put into effect by a conservative government.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie