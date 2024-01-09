Fourteen people, including two children, found on refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Europort

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after fourteen people, including two children, were discovered in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

The discovery was made at 3am yesterday morning when the vehicle was stopped.

It is believed that the vehicle arrived from France.

It’s understood that the UK authorities were alerted after a call was made from inside the trailer, which was subsequently passed on to Irish authorities.

The 14 people, who are believed to be migrants, include nine men, three women and two young girls.

They were assessed by medical personnel at the scene and are understood to be in good health.

Gardaí said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Independent councillor Ger Carthy told The Journal that it was fortunate that there was a “positive outcome” and that they were found in good health.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened in Rosslare. We’ve had dark days in Wexford,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people profiteering from this type of business.”