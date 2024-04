A FOURTH MAN has been charged in connection with the seizure of €300,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick.

The drugs were seized during a search operation in the Clare Street area of Limerick on Friday.

Some €10,000 in cash was also seized by gardai during the planned garda operation.

Four men were arrested following the searches. Three of the arrested men were subsequently charged. They were due to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court yesterday.

The fourth arrested man has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.