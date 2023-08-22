Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 22 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Crime
Two teenagers charged over Temple Bar assault and robbery
One is an adult male aged in his late teens, and the other is a juvenile.
3.0k
0
38 minutes ago

TWO TEENS HAVE been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery on Fownes Street in Temple Bar earlier this month.

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the two males yesterday morning, in relation to the assault and robbery, which occurred on the night of 11 August 2023.

The pair, a juvenile and an adult aged in his late teens, have since been charged.

The younger teen is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The older male is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags