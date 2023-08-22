Two teenagers charged over Temple Bar assault and robbery

TWO TEENS HAVE been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery on Fownes Street in Temple Bar earlier this month.

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the two males yesterday morning, in relation to the assault and robbery, which occurred on the night of 11 August 2023.

Advertisement

The pair, a juvenile and an adult aged in his late teens, have since been charged.

The younger teen is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The older male is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.