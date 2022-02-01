#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Shopping centre evacuated in Derry as police investigate report of a bomb

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 2:20 PM
20 minutes ago 970 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5670325
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOYLESIDE SHOPPING CENTRE in Derry is being evacuated as police investigate a report of a bomb.

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that police are at the shopping centre this afternoon.

In a short statement, the PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance following the report of a bomb being placed in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry/Londonderry this afternoon (Tuesday 1 February).”

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and there are no further details at this stage.”

Foyleside Shopping Cenre has told the public to stay away from the area. 

“Following advice from the PSNI, Foyleside Shopping Centre is currently being evacuated,” the centre wrote on social media.

“It is imperative that no member of the public attempts to access the centre at this time and we ask that you stay away from the area. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.”

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

