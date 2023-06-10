France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder

THE MAN DETAINED in the stabbing of six people, including four young children, in the French Alpine town of Annecy has been charged with “attempted murder”, according to a prosecutor.

Abdalmasih H. “did not wish to speak” during his 48 hours in police custody nor before the magistrates leading the investigation, public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference.

The prosecutor also said that the victims of the attack are no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The four children, who range in age from just 22 months to three years, were attacked by a man with a knife at a lakeside park in Annecy on Thursday.

One of the adults involved suffered serious injuries as a result of both a knife wound from the attacker and a bullet wound from police as they shot at the knifeman while trying to detain him.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect had tried to claim asylum in France but it was refused on Sunday because he had previously been granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.

Bonnet-Mathis told another press conference yesterday that the attacker’s motives were unclear but did not appear to be related to terrorism.

Authorities said the children were taken to hospital in critical condition but Annecy Mayor François Astorg told French media on Thursday evening that they were “stable” and “out of the operating room”.

Dozens of tributes including flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages were left at the park, with messages including “Love Annecy”, and “Children I don’t know you but in this hour you are fighting”.

