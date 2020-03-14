This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France to close all non-essential services from midnight - including cafes, restaurants and bars

France has witnessed a surge in cases, with 4,500 people infected, and 91 deaths.

By AFP Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 7:33 PM
FRANCE HAS TODAY drastically stepped up its measures against the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from midnight.

“I have decided on the closure until further notice from midnight of places that receive the public that are non-essential to the life of the country. This includes notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas and discos,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told reporters.

Top health official Jerome Salomon meanwhile announced that the death toll from COVID-19 had risen by 12 over the last day in France to 91, with the total number of infected standing at 4,500.

Europe is now considered the epicentre of the outbreak, and countries like Italy and Spain are see increase in the thousands of confirmed cases in any given 24-hour period. 

The Irish government is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland and Slovakia. 

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney made the announcement this afternoon. 

It comes after a blanket warning for a high degree of caution was applied across Europe as the Government attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ireland. 

In a statement this afternoon, Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs will also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.   

AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

