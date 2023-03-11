Advertisement

Saturday 11 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Andrew Fosker/INPHO France were far too good for the English.
# Hammering
Sensational France hand pitiful England heaviest Six Nations home defeat ever
Les Bleus were simply brilliant in an utterly dominant Six Nations win.
3.3k
4
35 minutes ago

England 10

France 53

REIGNING SIX NATIONS champions France inflicted England’s heaviest home defeat of all time with a crushing 53-10 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

An utterly dominant France ended their 18-year wait for a Six Nations success at Twickenham by running in seven tries.

Thibault Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damien Penaud all crossed England’s line twice after Thomas Ramos, who scored 23 points in all, went over for the opening five-pointer.

It was England’s greatest loss on home soil, surpassing their 42-6 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham in 2008.

It was also their third worst anywhere after a 76-0 hammering by Australia in Brisbane in 1998 and a 2007 58-10 reverse against the Springboks in Bloemfontein.

– © AFP 2023

The42 Team
