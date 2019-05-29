This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 May, 2019
France requests deployment of two gardaí to assist with tourists during summer months

The assistance has been requested for the months of July and August.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 May 2019, 6:10 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MEMO HAS been sent to government to allow An Garda Síochána to deploy two officers to France to provide operation assistance in tourist areas of the country this summer. 

An Garda Síochána received a request from the French Police Directorate of International Co-operation to provide assistance to the France National Police and Gendarmerie.

The assistance has been requested for the months of July and August. 

French authorities have also requested that Garda members should be deployed to the Normandy region between 3 and 10 June to maintain a presence during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the region. 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is now seeking government approval under Section 51 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 for two officers of Garda and/or Sergeant rank to assist with dealing with Irish attendees in the area over this period. 

Section 51 of the act provides that the Commissioner shall assign eligible members of An Garda Síochána in such numbers and of such rank as the government may determine for service outside the State. 

The officers would be in uniform, patrolling with French officers and assisting in the investigation of complaints by offences involving Irish nationals. 

They would not carry out executive or statutory functions such as executing warrants or effecting arrests.

