France fly-half Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup after knee injury

FRANCE FLY-HALF Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month’s Rugby World Cup with a knee injury, a source close to the player told AFP on Monday.

Ntamack suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday’s 30-27 warm-up victory for the tournament hosts against Scotland, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

Ntamack was helped off the field after 55 minutes after opposite number Finn Russell charged into him.

France coach Fabien Galthie, who will announce his World Cup squad on 21 August, had seemed unworried after the match, saying the Toulouse player had suffered “a small hyperextension of the knee”.

“We preferred to replace him. He was seen by the doctor, the physiotherapists, and we will decide on Sunday if there needs to be additional examinations,” he said.

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is likely to step into Ntamack’s position during the World Cup, where France open against New Zealand on 8 September in Paris.

