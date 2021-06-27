#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

French far-right faces crucial test in second round of voting in regional elections

Results are expected after the last polls close at 8pm.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 11:10 AM
20 minutes ago 436 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5478862
Electoral campaign posters for the northern France region
Image: Michel Spingler via PA Images
Electoral campaign posters for the northern France region
Electoral campaign posters for the northern France region
Image: Michel Spingler via PA Images

A DECISIVE, SECOND round of voting in France’s regional elections today is being scrutinised as a litmus test of whether the anti-immigration far-right is gaining in acceptability before the French presidential election next year.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has spent a decade trying to cast off the extremist reputation that made the party anathema to many French voters in its previous guise as the National Front.

A failure to win control of a region today would be a stinging setback for the rebranded party.

A record-low turnout of 33% in the first round of voting on 20 June proved particularly damaging for the National Rally and Le Pen’s hopes of securing a regional breakthrough to bolster her 2022 presidential campaign. The party has not previously won a region.

Polls had suggested that Le Pen’s party had the wind in its sails, with legitimate ambitions to win control of leadership councils in one or more of France’s 12 mainland regions.

But the apathy last week also infected National Rally voters.

Only in one region, in the south-east, did the party finish ahead. Its candidates elsewhere were all relegated into second place or lower, with some openly abandoning all hope of winning in round two.

A major question in the run-off is whether voters will band together to keep Le Pen’s party out of power as they have in the past, repulsed by her anti-immigration and anti-European Union populism and the anti-Semitic and racist image that clung to the National Front, founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the run-off as parties and voters joined together against it.

The National Rally’s best chance of a first-time regional victory is in the south-eastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region.

Its candidate there, Thierry Mariani, is in a tight race with a mainstream conservative incumbent, Renaud Muselier.

Results are expected after the last polls close at 8pm. The left currently heads five of the 12 mainland regions, while the mainstream right runs seven.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie