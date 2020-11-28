#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Protests over new security law planned across France

Dozens of rallies are taking place against a controversial Bill which would restrict sharing images of police.

By Press Association Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,098 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281984
Image: PA
Image: PA

CRITICS OF A proposed French security law which would restrict sharing images of police were gathering across the country in protest today.

Dozens of rallies are taking place against the controversial Bill, which was approved by the lower house of Parliament this week but still awaits a green light from the Senate.

Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will hinder press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

The cause has gained renewed importance in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.

President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against the video images yesterday, saying “they shame us”.

Macron’s remarks were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police came under the spotlight.

Video that surfaced on Thursday showed the beating, days earlier, of music producer Michel Zecler, following footage of the brutal police evacuation on Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza.

The officers involved in the beating of Zecler were suspended pending an internal investigation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Article 24 of the new Bill criminalises the publishing of pictures of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their “physical or psychological integrity”. Anyone found guilty could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined €45,000.

Critics have branded it authoritarian, fearing the vaguely worded law could be broadly applied.

Protesters calling for the article to be withdrawn say it goes against their democracy’s “fundamental public freedoms”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24, but backtracked after anger from politicians.

The commission is now expected to make new proposals by early next year on the relationship between the media and police.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie