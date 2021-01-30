France to close borders to non-EU countries to limit spread of Covid-19

FRANCE IS TO close its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union from tomorrow in a bid to stop the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measure last night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a “great risk” from the new variants.

All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test, he said.

France will also close all large shopping centres from tomorrow and limit travel to and from its overseas territories.

Castex ordered increased police checks of those who violate France’s 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants in defiance of a closure order in place since October.

Virus infections, hospital admissions and deaths have been rising steadily but not sharply in recent weeks.

Many doctors have been urging a new nationwide shutdown like those imposed in several other European countries.

Castex said the measures are an attempt to avoid the economic cost of a third lockdown.

Citing the economic devastation of such measures, Castex said: “Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive.

“More than ever we should do everything to respect the rules.”