France open Six Nations with bonus-point win but two-try Ireland produce spirited display

France 38

Ireland 17

IRELAND ULTIMATELY FELL to France in this afternoon’s Six Nations curtain-raiser in Le Mans but they produced a spirited display and equaled their try tally from last year’s competition along the way.

Ireland lost last year’s fixture in Cork to 14-woman France by 50 points, and so this 21-point margin — aided by tries by Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton — felt like a significant step forward under new head coach Scott Bemand.

France crossed five times in what was ultimately a dominant display by the hosts, but Ireland’s defence was markedly improved from last year’s disastrous campaign and will create a platform from which they can build as they seek automatic World Cup qualification this spring.