Aoife Wafter celebrates scoring a try for Ireland against France. Ben Brady/INPHO
Women's Six Nations

France open Six Nations with bonus-point win but two-try Ireland produce spirited display

France had 21 points to spare over Scott Bemands’s side in Le Mans, but there were marked improvements from last year’s hammering.
19 minutes ago

France 38

Ireland 17

IRELAND ULTIMATELY FELL to France in this afternoon’s Six Nations curtain-raiser in Le Mans but they produced a spirited display and equaled their try tally from last year’s competition along the way.

Ireland lost last year’s fixture in Cork to 14-woman France by 50 points, and so this 21-point margin — aided by tries by Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton — felt like a significant step forward under new head coach Scott Bemand.

France crossed five times in what was ultimately a dominant display by the hosts, but Ireland’s defence was markedly improved from last year’s disastrous campaign and will create a platform from which they can build as they seek automatic World Cup qualification this spring.

Read a full report on The 42 (€)

