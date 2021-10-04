#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Facebook prioritises own interests over public good, whistleblower claims

Facebook’s annual revenue has more than doubled since 2018 to a projected $102.5 billion (£88 billion) this year.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 4,205 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5564713
Frances Haugen speaking on US television show 60 Minutes.
Image: AP/PA Images
Frances Haugen speaking on US television show 60 Minutes.
Frances Haugen speaking on US television show 60 Minutes.
Image: AP/PA Images

FACEBOOK PREMATURELY TURNED off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move, a whistleblower claims.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, said this contributed to the invasion of the US Capitol on 6 January.

She also asserted during an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook’s news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

She said: “The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.

“And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money.”

Facebook’s annual revenue has more than doubled from $56 billion (€48 billion) in 2018 to a projected $119 billion (€102.4 billion) this year, based on the estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, the company’s market value has soared from $375 billion (€322.8 billion) at the end of 2018 to nearly 1 trillion dollars (€860.8 billion) now.

Even before the full interview came out, a top Facebook executive was deriding the whistleblower’s allegations as “misleading”.

Despite the enmity that the new algorithms were feeding, Facebook found that they helped keep people coming back – a pattern that helped the Menlo Park, California, company sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its advertising.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie