Gardaí arrest man in Francis Dunne murder investigation

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork in late December.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí this morning.

He is currently being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Dunne, aged 64, was found dead in a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road in Co. Cork on 28 December 2019.

His body was found at the house by a neighbour. It is not known whether he died at the scene or whether he was killed elsewhere and then moved to the abandoned building.

Speaking from the scene in December, Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns said that Dunne had suffered “severe injuries”.

The house in which Dunne was found had been idle for a year prior to his death.

