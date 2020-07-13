This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Gardaí arrest man in Francis Dunne murder investigation

Francis Dunne was found dead in a derelict house in Cork in December.

By Lauren Boland Monday 13 Jul 2020, 3:18 PM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork in late December.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí this morning.

He is currently being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Dunne, aged 64, was found dead in a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road in Co. Cork on 28 December 2019.

His body was found at the house by a neighbour. It is not known whether he died at the scene or whether he was killed elsewhere and then moved to the abandoned building.

Speaking from the scene in December, Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns said that Dunne had suffered “severe injuries”.

The house in which Dunne was found had been idle for a year prior to his death.

 Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

