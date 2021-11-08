#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Junior health minister Frank Feighan tests positive for Covid-19

Minister Frank Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday.

By Céimin Burke Monday 8 Nov 2021, 6:50 PM
21 minutes ago 1,983 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595791
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

JUNIOR MINISTER FOR Health Frank Feighan has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus yesterday, and has received a positive result from a PCR test.

“Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday. As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result,” it said in a statement.

“Minister Feighan will continue to follow the public health advice, including working from home, and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.”

Meanwhile, Labour Party health spokesperson Duncan Smith called for more transparency around re-testing following Eamon Ryan’s Covid-19 test results.

On Saturday evening, Minister Ryan announced that his trip to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate conference was cancelled after he tested positive for the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, Ryan subsequently tested negative in a second test and announced that he would travel to the climate summit.

The Green Party leader was not symptomatic at any point.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie