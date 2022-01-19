'War on drugs’ not an effective response to usage, minister to tell committee

THE MINISTER OF State for the national drugs strategy will today tell an Oireachtas committee that a “war on drugs is not an effective response” to usage.

The Joint Committee on Health will meet this morning to hear from Minister of State Frank Feighan for an update on the national drugs strategy.

Ireland’s national drugs strategy was released in 2017 and the government said policies are now aimed towards a more health-led approach to drug use.

Feighan will tell the committee that the strategy commits to this approach of treating drug use as a public health issue and not primarily a criminal justice matter.

He will also re-iterate the strategic priorities for 2021-2025 under the plan including a focus on protecting children and young people from drug use, enhancing the access and delivery of community drug and alcohol services and a focus on harm reduction and integrated care pathways for high-risk drug users.

Feighan will say that these priorities are to be linked to “outcome indicators” to measure the impacts such as figures on cannabis use among young people, the number of people receiving treatment and the number of drug-related deaths.

The minister will also pay tribute to frontline drug and alcohol services for their work during the pandemic.

Feighan will be joined at the committee by Jim Walsh, the principal officer in the drugs policy and social inclusion unit at the Department of Health and Dr Eamon Keenan, the national clinical lead for addiction in the HSE.

It was reported earlier this month that campaigners are increasingly confident that a citizens’ assembly on drug use could take place this year.

The three coalition parties, upon entering government in 2020, committed to holding a citizens’ assembly on drug use, which advocates say could be a major opportunity to rethink drug policy in Ireland.