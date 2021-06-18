Gardaí warn of fraud calls that appear to come from garda station

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public of scam phone calls that appear to come from a real garda station.

An Garda Síochána has received reports in recent days of people receiving phone calls from fraudsters who claim to be members of the force.

The number making the call appears to be the phone number of a genuine station.

In the calls, the person who answers hears a pre-recorded or automated message that asks them to select an option before they are put through to someone alleging to be a garda.

The fraudster looks for personal information or tells the person that their details have been involved or linked to a crime.

The victim receives a follow up call after sharing personal details from another scammer looking for more details, supposedly on behalf of An Garda Síochána, which looks as if it is coming from a garda station.

The scam is occuring around the country and involves phone numbers for garda stations in Wexford, Dublin and Donegal.

“An Garda Síochána will never make contact with members of the public in this fashion. Most members of the public realise these type of calls are not legitimate and do not engage with the scammers,” gardaí said in a statement.

However, An Garda Síochána appreciates that a section of society may have very little to no previous interaction with An Garda Síochána and may be more susceptible to this type of fraud. With this in mind An Garda Síochána is working with our National Diversity and Integration Unit to reach out through our various networks to highlight this scam to all.”

Gardaí advice anyone who receives a fraud call to not engage with the caller; to not return the call; and to not follow the automated instructions or press a number on their screen or keyboard.

Instead, hang up and end the call. Don’t transfer money and don’t disclose personal or financial information.

“Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis. In many cases the subsequent call from the fraudsters appears to provide reassurance to the victim that this is a legitimate call, which it is not.”