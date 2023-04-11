Freddie Scappaticci, alleged to have been IRA 'Stakeknife' informer, has died

THE WEST BELFAST man who was alleged to have been the British Army’s top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.

Freddie Scappaticci was born in Belfast in 1943 and was the son of an Italian immigrant who came to the city in search of work.

In 2003, Stakeknife was widely named as Scappaticci, an allegation he denied.

Stakeknife was the code name used for a British spy who infiltrated the IRA.

Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

Scappaticci died several days ago and was buried last week, sources have told the PA news agency.

The alleged activities of Stakeknife are under investigation in Operation Kenova led by former Bedfordshire chief constable, Jon Boutcher.

The probe will focus on whether the security forces did enough to either prevent or subsequently investigate the IRA abductions and murders examined by the Kenova team.

An interim report from the investigation was due to be published earlier this year, but has been delayed.

In a statement this evening, Boutcher said his team were made aware last week of the death of Scappaticci.

He said his team are working through the implications of Scappaticci’s passing in terms of the investigation, and said they will publish an interim report on findings this year.

“We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals,” he said.

“We will publish an interim report on Kenova’s findings this year.

“We also recognise that people may now feel more able to talk to the Kenova team following the death of Scappaticci, who had been long accused by many of being involved in the kidnap, murder and torture of potential PIRA informants during The Troubles.

“I appeal to anyone with information that might help those impacted by the events we are investigating to contact us in confidence to help families understand what happened during these difficult times.”