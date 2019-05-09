This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Comedian Freddie Starr has died aged 76

Starr rose to fame in the 1970s after appearing on Opportunity Knocks and the Royal Variety Performance.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:10 PM
1 hour ago 12,465 Views 22 Comments
Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain.
Image: David Jones
Image: David Jones

COMEDIAN FREDDIE STARR has died aged 76 at his home in Spain.

A message was posted this evening to a Facebook page called Freddie Starr Official said:

“This is Freddie’s manager. Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. RIP to our greatest comedian of all time.”

The 76-year-old was the lead singer of Merseybeat pop group the Midniters, and became famous for his impersonations on Royal Variety Performance in the 1970s.

In March 1986, Starr made tabloid headlines after it was alleged that he ate a friend’s hamster after they refused to make him a sandwich.

Starr participated in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2011 and withdrew early due to health reasons.

- with reporting from Cónal Thomas

Gráinne Ní Aodha
