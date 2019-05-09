Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain.

Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain.

COMEDIAN FREDDIE STARR has died aged 76 at his home in Spain.

A message was posted this evening to a Facebook page called Freddie Starr Official said:

“This is Freddie’s manager. Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. RIP to our greatest comedian of all time.”

The 76-year-old was the lead singer of Merseybeat pop group the Midniters, and became famous for his impersonations on Royal Variety Performance in the 1970s.

In March 1986, Starr made tabloid headlines after it was alleged that he ate a friend’s hamster after they refused to make him a sandwich.

Starr participated in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2011 and withdrew early due to health reasons.

- with reporting from Cónal Thomas