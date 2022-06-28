#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Cabinet green lights free contraception plan for young women

Legislation enabling a free contraception scheme for women aged 17-25 is to be published in the coming days.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 3:45 PM
18 minutes ago 749 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5802060
Image: Shutterstock/fongbeerredhot
Image: Shutterstock/fongbeerredhot

CABINET HAS APPROVED legislation for free contraception for women between the ages of 17 and 25, following through on a plan announced in last October’s Budget.

Women aged 17 to 25 will be able to avail of a free contraception scheme under an amendment to the Health (Exemptions from Charges for Acute In-Patient Services) Bill 2022.

Government ministers gave approval at today’s Cabinet meeting for the legislation to be published in the coming days and then brought through the Dáil.

The Department of Health has estimated that it can save young women who use contraception hundreds of euro per year.

In a statement, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the measure “aims to remove cost barriers to contraception for women aged 17 to 25″.

He said it will be “particularly significant for those who are just above the means-tested limits for medical and GP visit cards, or who may still be in full-time education and financially dependent on parents and guardians”.

In 2019, a government working group considered ways to improve access to contraception after the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment recommended the rollout of free contraception.

Its report outlined that local access, cost, embarrassment, inconvenience and lack of knowledge were barriers to accessing contraception and that young women and vulnerable groups should be prioritised for any free contraception. 

That led to the announcement in Budget 2022, which detailed that the contraceptive pill would be free for women in that age cohort except for the €1.50 prescription charge.

The cost of fitting and removing long-term contraception such as implants and two GP consultations per year regarding contraception will also be free of charge.

 

The Irish Pharmacy Union welcomed the move in the Budget but said that the pill should be made available without the need for a prescription.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Responding to today’s decision, Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said that “given the history of the State with regard to women, women are now owed proper healthcare and I am delighted that we are taking the next step today”.

“A huge leap forward was made when we, as a nation, repealed the eighth amendment of the Constitution but if we are truly a progressive country it is time to deal with other aspects of reproductive care,” O’Reilly said.

The senator said that “for women in particular, the right forms of contraception can be very expensive, costing hundreds of euro”.

She said access to contraception can improve safety and prevent crisis pregnancies.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie