#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

'Over 25s have sex': Criticism of decision to limit free contraception scheme to young women

The roll out of free contraception to women aged between 17 and 25 was announced today.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 10,225 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5572785
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

QUESTIONS HAVE BEEN asked in the Dáil as to why the government has opted to only roll out free contraception to women aged between 17 and 25.

In today’s Budget, it was announced that the contraceptive pill will be free of charge for women in that age cohort, but individuals will have to continue to pay the €1.50 prescription charge.

The cost of fitting and removing long-term contraception such as implants will also be free. Two GP consultations per year regarding contraception will also be free of charge for women in that age group.

However, questions have been asked about why the measure only applies to young women, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy telling the Dáil that “people over the age of 25 have sex” and that some also don’t want to have children.

Murphy also said it was wrong of the government to give the message that contraception is the sole responsibility of women, stating that condoms should be free also. 

Speaking to The Journal after the Budget speeches this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the move to make contraception free for women aged between 17 and 25 is a starting point.

He said the measure could “perhaps” be expanded in the future to those aged over 25.

“We can’t do everything in one budget,” he said.

Also defending the measure, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the roll out is part of an overall women’s health strategy by government that they hope will “make a real difference”. 

He said he was “not for a moment suggesting that it will end” with the 17-25 age cohort.

Related Read

12.10.21 Budget 2022: Here are the main points you need to know

“It has to start somewhere, and that is where it is starting and I think it is a pretty good start.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the roll out of free contraception is “something we have to do in stages”. 

In 2017, the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee recommended that there should be no age limit and no gender barrier, recommending a free contraception scheme for “all people that wish to avail of them within the State”.

The government set up a working group in 2019 to consider the policies and legislation around improving access to contraception. 

It was found that local access, cost, embarrassment, inconvenience and lack of knowledge were among the barriers to accessing contraception.

A recommendation was made that young woman and vulnerable groups should be prioritised for free contraception.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin told The Journal that rolling out contraception to younger women first is just the government acting on the advice from the working group’s report, though he acknowledged that the government may “expand on that”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie