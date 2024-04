FREE CONTRACEPTION WILL be made available to women up to the age of 35, under a new plan launched today by the Government.

Phase Two of the Women’s Health Action Plan 2024-2025 was launched today by ministers. The plan commits to build on previous action in relation to women’s health and to deliver new services.

According to the Government, the plan is supported by over €11 million in additional investment.

Among the plan’s key commitments is the extension of free contraception for women up to the age of 35. The Free Contraception Scheme was first introduced in 2022 from 17-25-year-olds, and was extended last year.

The scheme provides for the cost of prescription contraception, including the cost of consultations with medical professionals and fitting and/or removal of various types of contraceptives.

The range of contraceptive options currently available include contraceptive injections, implants, IUS and IUDs (coils), the contraceptive patch and ring and various forms of oral contraceptive pill, including emergency contraception.

As well as this, the plan aims to increase capacity at Specialist Menopause Clinics and support the roll-out of “See-and-Treat” Gynaecology Clinics.

Other aspects of the plan include the development of the first public Assisted Human Reproduction Treatment Centre, and funding to expand the National Venous Thromboembolism Programme and supports for marginalised women.

Treatments will also be made available in public hospitals to help cancer patients reduce hair loss.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said in a statement that the Government had made a number of positive changes with regards to women’s health in recent years.

“The success of these initiatives is evident in the increased demand in some areas so my focus now is on expanding capacity and improving delivery across the new HSE health regions to ensure that every woman can access timely, quality healthcare,” he said.

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper