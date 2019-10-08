Free dental treatment for under-sixes and free GP care for under-eights announced in budget

FREE GP CARE for under-eights and free dental treatment for under-sixes will come into effect as part of next year’s Budget.

Currently, all children under six can visit the GP for free. Children are already entitled to two dental exams while they’re in primary school.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made the announcement today as part of his outline for the 2020 Budget.

The minister said this is set to “represent the important cost of living reductions for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Donohoe said this budget is preparing for a no-deal Brexit, which he said is an “increasing likelihood” at this point.

The minister said that “our economy is in a strong position” and that balance was restored to the public finances last year.

This increase of the price of carbon by €6 was one of the key aspects of this year’s budget and it will be implemented from tonight. The money from this raise will be ring-fenced to fund new climate action measures.