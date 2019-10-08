This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free dental treatment for under-sixes and free GP care for under-eights announced in budget

It is not yet known when these changes will be brought in.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 1:56 PM
8 minutes ago 948 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842166
Child at the dentist.
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych
Child at the dentist.
Child at the dentist.
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych

FREE GP CARE for under-eights and free dental treatment for under-sixes will come into effect as part of next year’s Budget.  

Currently, all children under six can visit the GP for free. Children are already entitled to two dental exams while they’re in primary school. 

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made the announcement today as part of his outline for the 2020 Budget. 

The minister said this is set to “represent the important cost of living reductions for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Donohoe said this budget is preparing for a no-deal Brexit, which he said is an “increasing likelihood” at this point. 

The minister said that “our economy is in a strong position” and that balance was restored to the public finances last year. 

This increase of the price of carbon by €6 was one of the key aspects of this year’s budget and it will be implemented from tonight. The money from this raise will be ring-fenced to fund new climate action measures.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie