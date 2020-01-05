This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Free GP care to be extended to all children under 13 in next few years

The maximum income threshold for access to medical cards for over 70s will also be increased.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 12:15 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Olena Yakobchuk
Image: Shutterstock/Olena Yakobchuk

FREE GP CARE for all children aged under 13 has been approved by the government, starting with six and seven-year-olds in 2020. 

The Department of Health will draft a Bill to extend the free GP care for those aged under 13.

The Bill will also increase the income limits for medical card assessment for people aged 70 and over. 

GP care is currently free for under 6s in Ireland. 

The Bill will extend free GP visits to six and seven-year-olds this year and provide free visits to all children under 13 on a phased basis in the coming years.  

Minister for Health Simon Harris said this will improve access to GP services for children and reflects the government’s “commitment to delivering healthcare for all”.

“We remain determined to ensure that cost should not be a prohibiting factor in children accessing appropriate healthcare when and where they require it, and this decision is a significant step towards meeting that goal,” Harris said in a statement. 

The weekly gross income threshold for access to medical cards for those aged 70 and over will increase to €550 for individuals and €1,050 for couples under the legislation.

This measure is estimated by the department to benefit up to 56,000 people. 

