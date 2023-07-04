Free GP care to be expanded to another 500,000 people from August

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has confirmed he plans to expand free GP care to a further half a million people next month.

The move will expand community healthcare to all six and seven-year-olds and people who are earning up to the median income from August.

Donnelly said there was a “very substantial financial element” for GPs as part of the announcement, including an increase in fees.

“I’m seeking government agreement today to provide free GP care to an additional half a million men, women and children in the country,” the minister said outside Government Buildings ahead of Cabinet this morning.

“It comes after several months of very constructive, productive engagement with the IMO on behalf of GPs. It’s a really important measure for people all over the country who simply cannot afford to go to the GP.

“This government is fully committed to universal healthcare. One of the cornerstones of universal healthcare is that the healthcare must be affordable.

“And we know that while there is over two million people in the country who have either a medical card or a GP card, and there are others who can afford the 60 or the 65 euro to see a GP, (but) there are many in the middle who simply cannot afford it and simply we do not want a situation where people put off going to see their GP.

“So this is a really important measure, half a million men, women and children, and it’s in two parts. So it includes now children aged six and seven – all children aged six and seven – and it includes up to the median household income.

“The median household income of 47,000 euro is after some big reductions. So it’s after rent, it’s after mortgages, it’s after childcare, and it’s after a few other things like house insurance as well and we’ll make the details of that available.

“Critically as well, we know GPs have said, quite rightly, they’re under pressure and they need extra capacity. There is a very substantial financial element to this measure for GPs. Increasing the fees that they are paid, but critically as well, increasing supports for them to hire more staff and to invest in their practices.

“We’ve been putting a lot of extra supports and services around them, like access to diagnostics – something that has gone down very well with GPs and their patients, they’re now central to chronic disease management.”

He added: “I am absolutely confident that this is a measure that works for patients, right across the country, and also it works for our fantastic general practitioners right across the country as well.”